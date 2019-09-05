Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
Gerald Naples
Gerald A. Naples


Gerald A. Naples Obituary
Gerald A. "Jerry" Naples, 76, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Feb. 12, 1943, in Jeannette, a son of the late Andrew and Mary Canale Naples. Prior to his retirement, Jerry was a teamster and also worked for Sam's Club, in Greensburg. He was Catholic by faith. Jerry was an avid sports fan, especially baseball and enjoyed following the Pirates and the Steelers. In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by a sister, Rachel Donaldson; and a brother, Donald Naples. He is survived by the love of his of 55 years, Barbara "Babs" Byerly Naples; a daughter, Cindy DelGross and husband, Mario, of Ashburn, Va.; a son, Darrin Naples and wife, Christine, of Jeannette; grandchildren, Danielle and Derek DelGross and Dominic and Anthony Naples; a sister, Eleanor Castine, of Greensburg; brothers, James Naples, of Jeannette, and Louie Naples and wife, Phyllis, of Bethel Park; a sister-in-law, Diane Aujay and husband, James, of Irwin; brothers-in-law, Wayne Byerly and wife, Karen, of North Huntingdon, and Jeff Byerly, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A blessing service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place in the Jeannette Memorial Park, Penn Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
