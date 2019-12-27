|
Gerald Andrew "Jerry" Szekely, of Irwin, died at the age of 88, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in his daughter's home, in Grasonville, Md. He passed peacefully in his sleep beside his loving wife, Janet, and surrounded by family. Jerry was born July 29, 1931, in Pitcairn, the son of the late Andrew Albert Szekely and Lavina Lina Smith Szekely, both of Pitcairn. He was preceded in death by his eldest daughter, Carol Martin (James), of Trafford. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janet Irene George Szekely, and eight of his nine children, Gerald (Kim) Szekely Jr., of Sterling Heights, Mich., Michael (Paula) Szekely, of Murrysville, William (Carolyn) Szekely, of Irwin, Amy Szekely, of Trafford, Diane (Albert) Califano, of Grasonville, Md., Jennifer (Scott) Staranko, of Harrison City, Andrew (Michelle) Szekely, of Williamstown, N.J., and Christopher (Jill) Szekely, of Trafford. He is also survived by his bother, Daniel (Patricia) Szekely, of Irwin; his sisters, Mary Alice (the late Louis) Baney, of Columbus, Ohio, Judith (the late Edwin) Glaser, of Irwin, and Dorothy (the late James) Heaps, of Irwin; and sister-in-law, Esther Szekely, of Pitcairn. He was preceded in death by two of his brothers, Paul Szekely and Russell Szekely, and three grandchildren, Jason Martin, Stephen Szekely and Angela Szekely. After high school, Jerry attended the University of Pittsburgh for a year before serving in the Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He married his lifelong love, Janet, and started a family that would grow to include nine children. Jerry worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He worked at U.S. Steel for 35 years as a research technician and simultaneously evenings and Saturdays at Sears, Roebuck & Co. for 25 years. He was an active member of St. Regis Church, in Trafford, and for many years taught CCD on Saturday mornings, where he was able to spread his love for Jesus to grade school children. Jerry and Janet found time for themselves in their love for ballroom dancing. Jerry has touched so many lives with his positive disposition, hard work, quiet strength, deep generosity, unwavering faith and enthusiastic singing (sometimes with the incorrect lyrics). You could always find a cup of coffee with a ham sandwich, a game of chess and lively conversation waiting for you at his house. He loved life, and he especially loved his wife and family. He was blessed with a total of 22 grandchildren and an abundance of great-grandchildren whose pictures are proudly displayed throughout his home.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday only in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the St. Regis Church, Trafford, with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Allegheny Health Network Hospice and Palliative Care, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019