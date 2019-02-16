Gerald A. Zagar Sr., 71, of Herminie, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, with his family by his side. He was born March 4, 1947, in Jeannette, son of the late Rudy and Sophie (Poppella) Zagar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Zagar; and sister, Darlene Koelsch. Prior to his retirement, Jerry was a sales rep, having worked for Vito Lavella and Son Inc., located in Herminie, for 30 years. Also, he worked for Advance Auto Parts in North Huntingdon for two years as a parts delivery driver. He was a member of St. Edward Church in Herminie. He loved to go to polka dances where he enjoyed listening and dancing to live music with his wife, as well as watching his wife and son perform. Also, he enjoyed listening to polkas on the radio, especially his son and daughter-in-law, who host their Prime Time Polkas radio show on 620 KHB Pittsburgh on Saturdays. He was an avid sports fan and loved cheering for the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. Also, he loved his best furry friends, Wiley and Simon. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carole L. (Feals); and his two sons, Richard A. Zagar, of Herminie, and Gerald A. (Pamela) Zagar Jr., of North Versailles; a brother, Robert (Sophie) Zagar, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC.,404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Edward Church, Herminie. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.

To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary