Gerald C. "Jerry" Brusoski, 84, of Ocala, Fla., previously of Irwin, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 63 years to Gail (Winters) Brusoski; loving father of Capt. Jeff Brusoski, USN, and wife Lori, of Jacksonville, Fla., Dale Brusoski, of Richmond, Va., and Brian Brusoski and wife Maggie, of Naples, Fla.; proud grandfather of Rian Brusoski, Caitlin Brusoski, Navy Lt. Kara Brusoski and Navy Lt. Michael Brusoski; son of the late Stanley B. and Frances M. Brusovsky; and brother to the late Stanley Brusoski and the late Leonard Brusoski and Barbara Sarinic. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Jerry graduated from Scott High (North Braddock) in 1953 and attended Carnegie Tech and Duquesne University (both in Pittsburgh). Before retirement, Jerry worked for CNA Insurance Co. for 36 years. Jerry was a loyal Steelers fan who loved football and was a PIAA Scholastic referee for football and basketball in Pennsylvania for more than 30 years. Jerry also coached youth baseball and football in West Hempfield for many years. Jerry was an avid golfer who spent countless hours on the green with his family and friends throughout his lifetime. Jerry and his wife Gail enjoyed traveling and particularly loved the beach. Jerry was a devout Catholic, was an active parishioner within the diocese throughout his lifetime and most recently was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Ocala, Fla. A funeral Mass will be celebrated (date and time to be determined) at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW State Road 200, Ocala, FL 34476. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Jerry's name to Hospice of Marion County Florida. Jerry was a loving husband, father and grandpap; he will be dearly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store