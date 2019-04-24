Gerald D. Coffman, 87, of Elizabeth Township, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Donna J. Coffman (Sherbondy) for 58 years; loving father of Bruce (Laurie) Coffman, of South Park, and Robin (David) McMasters, of Monroeville; dear grandfather of Lindsey (Max) and Rachael (Wayne) Coffman and Ryan (Kathleen), Sean (Amy) and Kelly (Cassie) McMasters; great-grandfather of Betty Jean McMasters; and brother of Donna (Robert) Crosby. Jerry was devoted to his family and was happiest when surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. He loved spending time outdoors - riding the bike trails, hunting, boating, fishing, or just driving and seeing the sights with his beloved Donna. Jerry was an Army veteran and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He was retired from Westinghouse, where he was a principal electrical engineer. He attended Barren Run United Methodist Church.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second Street, Smithton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor John Logan officiating. Burial will follow in Barren Run Cemetery, South Huntingdon Township. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019