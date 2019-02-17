Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald D. Smith


1948 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald D. Smith Obituary
Gerald D. Smith, 70, of Greensburg, formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born April 6, 1948, in Greensburg, the son of the late Gerald and Eleanor (Mayerchak) Smith, of Youngwood. Gerald was a graduate of Hempfield, Class of 1966, and retired as an accountant. He was a member of St Luke's Lutheran Church of Youngwood. He is survived by his son, Travis Smith (Jillian), of Richmond, Va.; his sister, Renee L. Bompiani (Tony), of Hempfield; his grandson, Emory Smith; a brother-in-law, Tom Martin, of Greensburg; three nieces; three nephews; 16 great-nieces and -nephews; and his best friend, Bill Wentzel and wife, Carol, of Hempfield. In addition to his father, Gerald was preceded in death by his son, Brandon Smith; and his sister, Pamela Martin.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in the funeral home, with Pastor Paul Grusso officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.