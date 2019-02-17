Gerald D. Smith, 70, of Greensburg, formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born April 6, 1948, in Greensburg, the son of the late Gerald and Eleanor (Mayerchak) Smith, of Youngwood. Gerald was a graduate of Hempfield, Class of 1966, and retired as an accountant. He was a member of St Luke's Lutheran Church of Youngwood. He is survived by his son, Travis Smith (Jillian), of Richmond, Va.; his sister, Renee L. Bompiani (Tony), of Hempfield; his grandson, Emory Smith; a brother-in-law, Tom Martin, of Greensburg; three nieces; three nephews; 16 great-nieces and -nephews; and his best friend, Bill Wentzel and wife, Carol, of Hempfield. In addition to his father, Gerald was preceded in death by his son, Brandon Smith; and his sister, Pamela Martin.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in the funeral home, with Pastor Paul Grusso officiating. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 17, 2019