Gerald E. "Jerry" McNulty, 78, of Greensburg, passed Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. He was born June 3, 1941, in McKeesport, a son of the late Donald and Marie Marksteiner McNulty. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Greensburg. Jerry served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Pennsylvania State Police in 1991; but, he wore many hats throughout his life, including home builder and land developer. He enjoyed traveling with his family in his motor home. He will always be remembered for his wit, stories, infectious laughter and caring heart. He never knew a stranger. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Shields McNulty; his daughter, Caitlin (Justin) Beltz, of New Stanton; a brother, Paul A. (Lana) McNulty, of Burke, Va.; special nieces and nephews, Paul, Andrew, Sandra, Becky, Bob and Jim, and their families; and his granddogs, "Mack" and "Scout".
At his request, there will be no public visitation or service. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019