Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald McNulty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald E. McNulty


1941 - 06
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald E. McNulty Obituary
Gerald E. "Jerry" McNulty, 78, of Greensburg, passed Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. He was born June 3, 1941, in McKeesport, a son of the late Donald and Marie Marksteiner McNulty. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Greensburg. Jerry served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Pennsylvania State Police in 1991; but, he wore many hats throughout his life, including home builder and land developer. He enjoyed traveling with his family in his motor home. He will always be remembered for his wit, stories, infectious laughter and caring heart. He never knew a stranger. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Shields McNulty; his daughter, Caitlin (Justin) Beltz, of New Stanton; a brother, Paul A. (Lana) McNulty, of Burke, Va.; special nieces and nephews, Paul, Andrew, Sandra, Becky, Bob and Jim, and their families; and his granddogs, "Mack" and "Scout".
At his request, there will be no public visitation or service. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now