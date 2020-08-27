Gerald F. Koebler Jr., 77, of Elizabeth Township, formerly of Manor, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian. He was a retired electrician at General Motors Fisher Body in West Mifflin. He was a Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam War on the guided missile destroyer the USS Charles F. Adams DDG-2. He was a friend of Bill W. and anyone else who needed someone to listen, an avid hunter and fisherman, and a master of all trades. He was first in his class in electronics at Great Lakes Electronics in Michigan. Born April 14, 1943, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late Gerald F. Koebler Sr. and the late Alice C. (Hohman) Koebler. He is survived by daughters, Erin (Tom) Koebler, of Longmeadow, Mass., and Alison (Joe) Koebler, of Verona; grandchildren, Aidan, Ryan and Nolan; longtime partner with whom he resided, Geraldine A. Corbett, and her family; brother, Mark (Betty) Koebler, of Penn Hills; also, nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of prayer service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 N. Second Ave., Elizabeth. Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville at a later date. In order to comply with covid-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to 25 people at any given time inside the funeral home. Guests are required to wear masks and follow CDC social distancing guidelines. You may be asked to limit your visiting time so that all guests will have an opportunity to pay their respects. The family would like to express their understanding to those who are unable to attend due to the covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Happy's Fund (a memorial fund that will assist people with attaining or maintaining their recovery), 678 Fourth St., Verona, PA 15147. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com
