1/
Gerald F. Koebler Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald F. Koebler Jr., 77, of Elizabeth Township, formerly of Manor, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian. He was a retired electrician at General Motors Fisher Body in West Mifflin. He was a Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam War on the guided missile destroyer the USS Charles F. Adams DDG-2. He was a friend of Bill W. and anyone else who needed someone to listen, an avid hunter and fisherman, and a master of all trades. He was first in his class in electronics at Great Lakes Electronics in Michigan. Born April 14, 1943, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late Gerald F. Koebler Sr. and the late Alice C. (Hohman) Koebler. He is survived by daughters, Erin (Tom) Koebler, of Longmeadow, Mass., and Alison (Joe) Koebler, of Verona; grandchildren, Aidan, Ryan and Nolan; longtime partner with whom he resided, Geraldine A. Corbett, and her family; brother, Mark (Betty) Koebler, of Penn Hills; also, nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of prayer service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 N. Second Ave., Elizabeth. Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville at a later date. In order to comply with covid-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to 25 people at any given time inside the funeral home. Guests are required to wear masks and follow CDC social distancing guidelines. You may be asked to limit your visiting time so that all guests will have an opportunity to pay their respects. The family would like to express their understanding to those who are unable to attend due to the covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Happy's Fund (a memorial fund that will assist people with attaining or maintaining their recovery), 678 Fourth St., Verona, PA 15147. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Prayer Service
05:00 PM
Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
4123844344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved