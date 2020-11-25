Gerald H. "Jerry" Eicher, 83, of Alverton, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Jerry was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Scottdale, a son of the late Warren and Janet (Grimm) Eicher. He lived most of his life in Alverton and was a graduate of East Huntingdon High School and the University of Pittsburgh. Jerry was employed by Robertshaw Controls (aka Invensys Controls) for 46 years, beginning in 1955 at their Research Center in Irwin as a draftsman and product designer. He held several management positions in the engineering department and served as a member of the Underwriters Laboratories Advisory Committee, the ANSI Z-83/CGA-1.8 Subcommittee, contributing to both gas and electric appliance safety standards. Jerry was a lifetime member of the Center Bethel Church of God in Alverton, where he served in many capacities with both the local church and the local Allegheny Region Conference. He also served many years with Grove Manor Corporation (nursing, personal care and retirement homes) as a board member and president/CEO, as secretary and treasurer for the Alverton Civic Association, a board member for the Alverton Cemetery Association, and as president of the Friends of Laurel Hill State Park. Jerry enjoyed the outdoors, volunteering at Laurel Hill & Kooser State Parks, and the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail. He took pleasure in traveling and spent a lot of time participating in outdoor sports such as bicycling, skiing, hiking and geocaching. Jerry will be sadly missed by his loving family, his son, Gerald Eicher II; his daughter, Gwendolyn Eicher, both of Jeannette; his granddaughter, Stacey and her husband, Mark Hayes, of South Carolina; and two great-granddaughters, Riley and Samantha Hayes, also of South Carolina; his sister, Maralee and her husband, Earl Wolfgang, of Scottdale; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dear friend, Janice Reeping, of Somerset. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, W. Dale Eicher, of Greensburg, and his sister, Cynthia Miller, of Landisville. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com
. At Jerry's request, there will be no viewing or visitation. Interment and memorial services at Alverton Cemetery will be held privately at this time due to pandemic precautions. Memorials may be made to Center Bethel Church of God, Alverton Cemetery or Friends of Laurel Hill State Park. Love Lasts Forever!