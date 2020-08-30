Gerald H. King, 86, of Ruffsdale (Reagantown), passed away at 9:16 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Gerald was born Oct. 27, 1933, in Normalville, a son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Mildred Irene (Nicholson) King. He married Donna Eileen (Gath) King on Nov. 23, 1956. Gerald was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was the owner and proprietor of Gerald King & Sons Lumber Co. in RuffsDale for 62 years and an active, faithful, and longtime member of Grandview Church of God. Gerald was a dedicated member of the Marion Masonic Lodge #562, the Uniontown Lodge of Perfection, the Scottish Rite, Shriners, and Hillbillies. A veteran of the Army, he served his country during peacetime. He was an avid hunter, dearly loved animals, and held membership with the NRA, Rocky Mt. Elk Foundation, and the East Huntingdon Sportsman's Association. Gerald enjoyed farming, collecting Ford 8N tractors, and was a season ticket holder for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gerald will be sadly missed by his loving family, his wife of 63 years, Donna Eileen (Gath) King; his three children, Douglas R. King and wife, Lena, of RuffsDale, Gregory W. "Shorty" King and wife, Pamela, of Smithton, and Debbie D. Comer and husband, John "JC," of Smithton; his 12 grandchildren; his 19 great-grandchildren; his brother, Howard King and wife, Ethel, of Normalville; his sister, Carol A. Basinger, of Connellsville; his brother-in-law, Wilmer "Terry" Gath and wife, Jeannie, of RuffsDale; several nieces and nephews; and his special friend (whom Gerald considered as a son), John Joseph and wife, Rose, of Connellsville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Ruby M. Brooks and Janet I. Hogan. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300/www.fergusonfunerals.com/GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday in the funeral home chapel. Additional viewing will be held from 10 to11 a.m. Tuesday at 10 Valley Farm, 183 Duck Pond Road, Connellsville, PA 15425, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Adam Huff officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Bullskin Township, with full military honors bestowed by the Scottdale-Everson Honor Guard. The Marion Masonic Lodge #562 will hold memorial services at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Humane Society @ 724-837-3779 or the American Heart Association
@ 412-208-3550. Love Lasts Forever!