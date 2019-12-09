|
Gerald J. "Jerry" Robinson, 69, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Jerry, also known as Chico, also known as Buddy, was born Oct. 11, 1950, and was a son of the late George and Violet (Donati) Robinson of Pitcairn. Jerry was a veteran of the Navy, serving in the Vietnam Conflict. He spent his career in the construction field as one of the finest plasterers in the area and was a member of the OPCMIA, Local 526. His work can be admired all around Pittsburgh, including Heinz Hall and Kennywood. He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Versailles. Jerry was famous for many things. He loved being outdoors on his quad, fishing, hunting and camping. He was known for his secret recipe grilled chicken and making homemade wine, prosciutto, sauerkraut and sausage. In his recent years, Jerry spent his time babysitting his grandchildren, who he spoiled with whatever they wanted. They remember him for his love of cowboy shows on TV, Ovaltine and buying them Happy Meals. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Daryl Hutter. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Schriber) Robinson; his three children, Carly Robinson (Lynnley DeBernardo), Jodi Procida (Will) and Casey Robinson (Ella); as well as three grandchildren, Quinn, Lucy and Elsie; and a sister, Beverly DeFlippo.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at a time to be announced in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 715 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to or the in Jerry's name. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019