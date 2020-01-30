Home

Gerald L. Wertz


1939 - 2020
Gerald L. Wertz Obituary
Gerald L. "Jerry" Wertz, 80, formerly of Greensburg and San Francisco, Calif., died in Cathedral City, Calif. (Palm Springs), on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Mary C. McKay Wertz and George M. Wertz; and siblings, George Wertz Jr., Mary "Sue" Schietroma, Thomas Wertz and William (Bill) Wertz. He is survived by several nieces and nephews who loved their supportive, loving and spirited uncle. Jerry enjoyed a long and successful career in the printing industry in Northern California where he was known as hardworking, reliable and kind. He followed a personal philosophy that involved giving and sharing to those in need, and he spent a significant portion of his adult life helping friends and family in many ways. In his wallet, Jerry carried well-worn copies of passages on generosity, selflessness and finding joy in life's simple pleasures and the people around you. Always happy-go-lucky and cheerful, his favorite exclamation was "Fantastic!" and his rare expletive was "Rats!" He will be greatly missed and was beloved by all who were lucky enough to know him. At Jerry's request, no memorial service will be held, but acts of kindness or donations in his name can be made to any .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 30, 2020
