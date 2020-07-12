1/1
Gerald M. Ruffner
1957 - 2020
Gerald M. "Jerry" Ruffner, 63, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, July 9, 2020, with his family at his side, after a short battle with cancer. Born May 14, 1957, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Louis and Theresa (Roth) Ruffner. Jerry was a longtime employee of Tooling Specialists Inc. He was a Greater Latrobe Senior High School Class of 1975 graduate, and was a member of Lloydsville Sportsmen Association. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending all of their activities. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Monica Stom, and Theresa L. Rafferty, who passed away July 10, 2020. Jerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Victoria L. "Vicki" (Mulheren) Ruffner, of Latrobe; two sons, Matthew L. Ruffner and his wife, Katherine, of Latrobe, and Jarred M. Ruffner and his wife, Josie, of Latrobe; a brother-in-law, Bernie Rafferty, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Grady, Cael, Adelaide and Braelin; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A blessing service will be held at 8 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment is private. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
JUL
13
Service
08:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
