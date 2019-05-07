Gerald Paul "Jerry" Segner Sr., 74, of Murrysville, departed this life Saturday, May 4, 2019. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and volunteer, Jerry will be sorely missed by all who knew his kindness and compassion, benefited from his wisdom and abilities to get things moving and done. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Patricia; sons, JR and Jeffrey (Dena); daughters, Jennifer and Julie (Tom); grandchildren, Christian, Rachel, Hannah, Jared, Luke, Wade, Kyra and Turner; his five Segner siblings and their spouses, Baldwin brothers and sisters, his nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, a host of cousins and lifelong friends. Jerry graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon Graduate School. He began his career in the management training program of General Electric before joining Westinghouse, where he enjoyed a long and successful career in finance, acquisitions and divestitures. After retiring from CBS/Westinghouse, Jerry began a second career as CFO of Cornell Abraxas, managing juvenile detention centers before discovering true passions in volunteering for the community. He helped lead the Westinghouse SURE group of retirees, Westmoreland Community Food Bank at Mother of Sorrows, Meals on Wheels and recently joined the board of Murrysville Medic One. Gifted with boundless curiosity, Jerry was an avid reader and loved to learn new things through travel and experience. He was a lifelong golfer, an avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports, most especially the Pirates and the Steelers, a master gardener and a model train aficionado. Among his favorite times were weeks at the beach with his children and grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., 3103 Lillian Ave., Murrysville. Additional visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, in Mother of Sorrows Church, 4202 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export.

In lieu of flowers, plants are appreciated or donations to Westmoreland Community Food Bank.