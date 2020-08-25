1/1
Gerald R. Geary
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Ray Geary, 84, of Ligonier, formerly of Indian Head, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born June 6, 1936, in Saltlick Township, a son of the late Lloyd and Mary Lucinda Stahl Geary. Prior to his retirement, Gerald was a truck driver for Borden's Ice Cream in Latrobe. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, in Donegal, and a member of the Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. Gerald liked bowling and golfing. He played in bowling and golfing leagues in the area. He also like hunting, fishing and playing cards. Gerald was a wonderful and loving person and he touched everyone's life that he had a chance to meet. Nothing showed Gerald's love and kindness more than his wonderful care that he gave his wife, who is struggling with her own illness. Gerald will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family, his wife of 62 years, Anna Katheryn Kunkle Geary; his children, Terri Legas and husband, Tom, of Indian Head, Mark Geary and wife, Melody, of Ligonier, and Heather Johnson and husband, Andy, of Stahlstown; his grandchildren, Alan Robert Geary and fiancee, Morgan, of Ligonier, and Matthew Ray Geary, of Dubois; his brother, Lloyd "Bobby" Geary Jr. and wife, Sally, of Champion; his sister, Donna Beckner, of Stahlstown; and numerous nieces and nephews, and his grand-puppies, Gabby, Molly and Brody. In addition to his parents, Gerald was predeceased by his sisters, Sarah Rhomesburg, Lois Geary and Loretta Shupe, and his brothers, Eugene William "Gene", Ernie and Ronnie Geary. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Ed Mikkelsen officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Champion. The Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Service
07:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 24, 2020
Always enjoyed bowling with Gerald and his family at Ligonier Lanes.
Nancy Moon
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved