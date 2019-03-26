Gerald R. "Dick" Hegan, 91, of Ligonier, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Sept. 20, 1927, in Laughlintown, a son of the late Charles B. and Missouri Darr Hegan. Prior to his retirement, Dick had been the former owner and operator of Mack M. Darr Co. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. He was a dedicated and active member of Calvary United Methodist Church. He had been past post commander of Byers-Tosh, American Legion No. 267, and enjoyed golfing with the "Ligonier Duffers 16." He was on the building committee in 1964 when the Ligonier Valley High School was being constructed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mildred "Millie" Matovic Hegan, in 2009; three sisters, Desi Strickler, Clare Sadler and Nellie Williams; four brothers, John I. Hegan, Edgar "Tebe" Hegan, Charles B. Hegan Jr. and William L. Hegan; and a son-in-law, Todd Quick. Dick is survived by four children, Colleen (Robert) Scaffardi, Amy Quick and Gary R. (Mickie) Hegan, all of Latrobe, and Sandra Lynn Hegan, of Ligonier; five grandchildren, Michael (Rachel) Scaffardi, Marina Scaffardi, Kristin (Nathan) Johnston, Matthew (Robin) Hegan and Brandon Smolka; and eight great-grandchildren, Kailey and Logan Johnston, Kendall, Kya, Cooper and Camden Hegan, and Maddox and Crosby Scaffardi.

A service to celebrate Dick's life is being planned for May at Calvary United Methodist Church on a day and time to be announced. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. of Ligonier is assisting the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dick's memory to the Calvary United Methodist Church or to Excela Health Hospice.