Gerald R. Seaman, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Seaman was born July 8, 1935, in Bridgeport, Pa., and was a son of the late William and Edna Tamblyn Seaman. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Mt. Pleasant. Gerald had been employed by L.E. Smith Glass Co. until his retirement, with more than 48 years of service. He was an avid Steelers fan but most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his loving family: his devoted wife of 64 years, Donna Gangi Seaman; his beloved daughter, Pam (Bob) Mayes, of Mt. Pleasant; his grandchildren, Robert Mayes Jr. and Mellissa (Andrew) Gamble; and by his great-grandchildren, Bryce, Dante and Dominic Gamble. Gerald is also survived by his sister-in-law, Phyllis Seaman, of Scottdale. In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Seaman.
Family and friends will be received from 2 until 5 p.m. Thursday at GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held immediately following viewing at 5 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Janice Altenburger officiating. Private interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
