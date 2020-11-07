1/1
Gerald Rovnak
1955 - 2020-11-04
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" Rovnak,64, of Penn Township, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, surrounded by his adoring family. Jerry was born Dec. 29, 1955, in Pittsburgh, to the late John and Frances (Johnson) Rovnak. He is survived by his beloved spouse of 39 years, Roxeen; loving daughter, Kelly (Eric) Bain; adored grandchildren, Kendall and Sean Bain; nephews, Dayton and Dylan Pitzer; two brothers-in-law, Don and Cliff Pitzer; his mother-in-law, Roxie Harper; and also survived by his wonderful extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, Ronald and Timothy Rovnak. Jerry was an extremely dedicated employee of SuperValu for more than 33 years. He was an avid golfer and a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, as well as an aviation and Corvette enthusiast. Most importantly, he had a great love for his family, especially his grandchildren. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday in Community Church with a visitation at the church one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial. Masks are required for visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Church, 3487 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Community Church
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
7247442721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved