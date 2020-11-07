Gerald "Jerry" Rovnak,64, of Penn Township, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, surrounded by his adoring family. Jerry was born Dec. 29, 1955, in Pittsburgh, to the late John and Frances (Johnson) Rovnak. He is survived by his beloved spouse of 39 years, Roxeen; loving daughter, Kelly (Eric) Bain; adored grandchildren, Kendall and Sean Bain; nephews, Dayton and Dylan Pitzer; two brothers-in-law, Don and Cliff Pitzer; his mother-in-law, Roxie Harper; and also survived by his wonderful extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, Ronald and Timothy Rovnak. Jerry was an extremely dedicated employee of SuperValu for more than 33 years. He was an avid golfer and a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, as well as an aviation and Corvette enthusiast. Most importantly, he had a great love for his family, especially his grandchildren. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday in Community Church with a visitation at the church one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial. Masks are required for visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Church, 3487 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com
