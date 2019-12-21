Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Dr. Gerald S. Browdie

Dr. Gerald S. Browdie Obituary
Dr. Gerald S. Browdie died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Pittsburgh. He was the beloved husband for 59 years of Lois Segal Browdie; loving father of Brian Browdie and Stacy Browdie (Dan) Cohen; brother of Leonard (Sandy) Browdie; brother-in-law of Larry Segal; and cherished grandfather of Andrew, Maddie and Josh Cohen. Dr. Browdie was a beloved pediatric dentist in the Greensburg area for almost 50 years.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside. Visitation will be one hour prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will be at Beth Abraham Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) of Western Pennsylvania, 501 Martindale St., Suite 670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. www.schugar.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
