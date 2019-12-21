|
Dr. Gerald S. Browdie died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Pittsburgh. He was the beloved husband for 59 years of Lois Segal Browdie; loving father of Brian Browdie and Stacy Browdie (Dan) Cohen; brother of Leonard (Sandy) Browdie; brother-in-law of Larry Segal; and cherished grandfather of Andrew, Maddie and Josh Cohen. Dr. Browdie was a beloved pediatric dentist in the Greensburg area for almost 50 years.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside. Visitation will be one hour prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will be at Beth Abraham Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) of Western Pennsylvania, 501 Martindale St., Suite 670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. www.schugar.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019