Gerald S. "Jerry" Cipranic, 74, of Burgettstown, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Nov. 18, 1945, a son of the late Louis Cipranic Jr. and Helen Babyak Cipranic. After graduating in 1963 from the Union High School in Burgettstown, he enlisted in the Army, serving from 1963-1966, where he served as a military pallbearer at Arlington National Cemetery, and later served in Germany during the Cold War. He was honorably discharged a recipient of the Good Conduct, Army of Occupation and National Defense Service Medals. Mr. Cipranic retired from McGraw Edison/Cooper Industries where he was the computer department manager. Jerry was a member of many veteran and social clubs including the Burgettstown and Atlasburg 's, the Burgettstown Italian Club, the Cherry Valley Sportsman's Club and the Bur-Lang Club. He enjoyed wine making, going to car cruises in his 1964 Chevy Truck, racing and was an avid Steelers and NASCAR fan. His wife, Marilyn Rollage Cipranic, who he married July 4, 1970, and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this year, survives. Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter, Andrea M. Donatucci and husband, Frank C. Donatucci, of Cranberry Township; two granddaughters, Gabriella N. and Gianna I. Donatucci; his twin brother, Richard L. Cipranic, of Hanover Township; brother-in-law, Michael P. Rollage and wife, Carol, of Canonsburg; four nephews; three nieces; and several great-nieces and nephews. Deceased in addition to his parents is his son, Brian J. Cipranic, and his sister-in-law, Monika Cipranic. Friends will be received from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in the LEE AND MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 73 Highland Ave., Burgettstown, PA 15021,where departing prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church,1109 Main St., Burgettstown, with the Rev. Richard J. Tusky as Celebrant. Full military honors accorded by the Slovan Honor Guard and the Army will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Jerry in a special way can make a memorial donation in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. .