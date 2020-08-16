1/1
Gerald T. Akins
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald T. Akins, 91, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Loyalhanna Care Center. Born Dec. 19, 1928, in Derry, he was a son of the late Andrew P. Akins and Eleanor (Shrum) Akins. Jerry was an active member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, where he served as a longtime usher, adult altar server and volunteer. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society, Holy Family Saturday Morning Men's Fellowship, and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 940. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a supervisor at the former Vulcan Mold & Iron Co. with 35 years of service. A veteran of the Korean War, he served with the Army and had been a member of the American Legion Post No. 515, Latrobe. Jerry was civic minded and active in the City of Latrobe. From 1984 to 2000, he served as a member of Latrobe Borough Council and then the newly formed Latrobe City Council. He also enjoyed volunteering at Adams Memorial Library, Latrobe and shared his love of flower gardening as a volunteer for the Latrobe Mini Gardens Project. He had also been a member of the B.P.O. Elks No. 907, Latrobe. He enjoyed basketball and was a big fan of the Boston Celtics. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey M. Akins; four brothers, Fidellis, Lt. Francis E., Cpl. Hugh J., and Charles Akins; and three sisters, Loretta Akins, Ann Beggs and Janet McGuire. Jerry is survived by his wife, JoAnne Myers Akins, of Latrobe; three sons, Thomas H. Akins, Patrick G. Akins, and Gregory F. Akins (Lydia); three daughters, Debra Groba (James), Kathleen Malamut (Larry), and Susan L. Gatton (Robert); one brother, Stanley Akins (Joan); two sisters, E. Marie Watson and M. Bernadette Marshall; 13 grandchildren, Erin Akins, Ryan Akins (Olimpia), Andrew Akins, William Mulheren (Kristen), Meghan Mulheren (Tommy Ridge), Mallory Mulheren (Scott Yeckley), Maria Mulheren (Tim McKinney), Alexandra Akins, Zachary Akins, Samantha Malamut, Danielle Malamut, Joshua Gatton, and Sydney Gatton; five great-grandchildren, Layla Akins, Madison, Clayton and Emerson Mulheren, and Leif Ridge; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Nira "Nancy" Akins, Marian Myers and Leroy and Patricia Myers; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St, Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests at both the funeral home and church. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved