Gerald T. Likar
Gerald T. Likar, 81, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at home. Jerry worked his entire working life for the family business, Likar Roofing of North Versailles. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon, and was a loving man who enjoyed being around his family. He was a son of the late John Sr. and Constance (Winslow) Likar and was also preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Ruth A. (McSteen) Likar, and a brother, John Likar Jr. He is survived by his children, Teresa Griffiths and her husband Jim, Kathy Parry and her husband Jerry, and Gerald W. Likar, all of North Huntingdon; his former daughter-in-law, Carla Likar; his grandchildren, Kimberly (Joseph) Kiraly, Paul (Amanda) Griffiths, Megan (Eric) Lipp, Natalie Parry (fiance Josh Miller) and Corbin and Izabelle Likar; his great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Tyler, Jayce and Vivian; a brother, Vincent (Iris) Likar; a sister-in-law, Janis Likar; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in memory of his wife to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
