Gerald V. "Jerry" Quinn 78, of Washington Township, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his residence. Jerry was born Aug. 1, 1941, in Pittsburgh, to the late Margaret (Myers) and Walter Quinn. He graduated from St. Thomas High School in Braddock in 1959. Jerry served his country in the Navy, in Vietnam, on the Summitt County LST-1146. After leaving the Navy in 1969, he went on to a more peaceful life of vegetable gardening, enjoying the outdoors with hunting and fishing, and teaching his son how to do all of these things until his health problems made those activities too difficult. In his last several years, he took up beekeeping and then tending to monarch butterflies to keep the species surviving. He will be missed by his wife, Anna (Vangrin); son, Jon; his Lab, Buddy, who will not have him to boss around; his sisters, Marney, Chris, Kathy; and brother, Fred, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mandy Kaufman; and brother, Patrick Quinn. Jerry's wishes were to be cremated without any visitation or services. Arrangements are by BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the United Service Organization, USO Department WS, P.O. Box 96860, Washington DC 20077-7677, or online at www.uso.org. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.