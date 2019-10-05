|
|
Gerald W. "Jerry" Frye, 84, of Irwin, formerly of North Irwin, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at home. He was born June 4, 1935, in Herminie, the son of the late Elmer and Marie (Bohinc) Frye, and was also preceded in death by sisters, Eileen Brady and Carol Spoonhoward. Jerry was a retired machinist for Westinghouse Electric Corp., Trafford. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, a life member of Herminie Gun Club, and an avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman. He is survived by his wife, Dolores M. "Dori" (Plowman) Frye; his children, Scott Frye, of North Huntingdon, and Kathy (Ron) Wessel, of Murrysville; his grandchildren, Dustin Frye, Dane Frye, Sara Wessel and Holly Byrnes; his great-grandchildren, Emma, Caleb, Liam and Mila; also nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 5 to Oct. 17, 2019