Gerald Wayne "Jerry" Kuhns, 89, of Southport, N.C., formerly of Scottdale and Everson, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Jerry served as a loyal member of the Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department for 53 years, and served our country in the Army during the Korean War. He was the son of the late Charles M. and Millicent Weaver Kuhns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Terri Lynn Daugherty on April 28, 2018, and a son-in-law, Donald Daugherty on Oct. 15, 2020; a sister, Catherine Wildey "Cassie," and a great-grandson, Carter, both passing in 2016. Jerry is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Lee Kuhns, of Southport; his daughter, Sherrie Lee Braidic, and son-in-law, Edward Braidic, of Southport, two special granddaughters, Julie Fisher and Lyndsey Mandley; five great- grandchildren, Everett, Maddex, Mason, Stella, and Willow; four nephews, and one niece. A service will be determined at a later date.



