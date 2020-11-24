1/
Gerald W. Kuhns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Wayne "Jerry" Kuhns, 89, of Southport, N.C., formerly of Scottdale and Everson, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Jerry served as a loyal member of the Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department for 53 years, and served our country in the Army during the Korean War. He was the son of the late Charles M. and Millicent Weaver Kuhns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Terri Lynn Daugherty on April 28, 2018, and a son-in-law, Donald Daugherty on Oct. 15, 2020; a sister, Catherine Wildey "Cassie," and a great-grandson, Carter, both passing in 2016. Jerry is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Lee Kuhns, of Southport; his daughter, Sherrie Lee Braidic, and son-in-law, Edward Braidic, of Southport, two special granddaughters, Julie Fisher and Lyndsey Mandley; five great- grandchildren, Everett, Maddex, Mason, Stella, and Willow; four nephews, and one niece. A service will be determined at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coastal Cremations-Wilmington
6 Jacksonville St.
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 392-6032
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coastal Cremations-Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Susan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved