Geraldine A. Delfine
1939 - 2020
Geraldine A. "Gerry" (White) Delfine, 81, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family after a long battle with dementia, Saturday May 16, 2020. Gerry leaves behind her beloved husband of more than 57 years, Ronald R. Delfine; her children, Gina (Marty), Karen (Sue) and Ron (Jane); two grandchildren, Cassidy and Van; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ethel (Felton) White; brother, Sonny (Ginny); and sisters, Frances (Cleon) Newton, Jean (Walt) McGann, MaryAnn (Nick) Waller and Sally (John) Smith. Gerry was born Jan. 28, 1939, in Connellsville, and was the youngest of the six children. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School (1956) and Grace Martin Business School (1958). She landed a secretarial job in the Cathedral of Learning at the University of Pittsburgh where she met a Pitt football player and the love of her life, Ronald Delfine, of Canonsburg. Ron and Gerry were married July 28, 1962, and settled in the North Hills of Pittsburgh to raise their family. Gerry worked several part-time jobs in the area while her children attended school, including as a secretary at McSorley's restaurant and in the J.C. Penny catalogue center at Thrift Drug. As her children grew older, she worked full-time as an executive secretary for the company that would become Quest Diagnostics. Everywhere she went, Gerry's bright and cheerful disposition brought peace, love and joy to those around her. She had a warm, welcoming way about her that put others at ease. Gerry had a huge heart and was a patient, kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor. She had a clever, witty, good-natured sense of humor allowing her to smile easily and laugh often. Gerry was bright, knowledgeable, wise and a good listener. People could count on her to be in their corner, on their side, their greatest cheerleader and biggest fan. Playing the piano, singing, cooking, baking, reading, sewing, playing cards and games, solving word puzzles, gardening, walking in the park and taking trips to the lake or ocean were some of her favorite activities, but most often, she could be found at home, in her living room or backyard, spending time with her husband, family, friends and neighbors. Gerry was known to have a creative, inventive, talent for cooking. She had a knack for putting together "a little of this and a little of that" to concoct delicious, often imitated but seldom duplicated dishes. It was not uncommon to hear Gerry cheerfully singing or humming along to a song, while wonderful aromas of homemade bread, pie, pizza, wedding soup or lasagna filled the air of her home. Gerry could best be described as a real sweetheart, and her enduring, devoted relationship with her husband and best friend, Ron, a genuine and true love story. Though the illness affected many aspects of her personality, some of Gerry's most endearing qualities, such as her kindness, appreciation of others and certain elements of her quirky sense of humor, managed to still shine through. Nothing can erase the memory of her sparkling, Irish eyes, warm, friendly smile, fun-loving spirit, humorous quips and light-hearted laughter which will remain forever in the hearts and minds of those fortunate enough to have known her. No visitation or memorial services will be held at this time. Arrangements are by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME INC.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
1 entry
May 23, 2020
You are all in our prayers.
Joan and Andy Marcinko
Joan Marcinko
Friend
