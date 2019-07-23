Geraldine A. "Snuffy" Miller, 80, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born Jan. 21, 1939, in Latrobe. She was the daughter of the late Gerard and Alice Smith. Snuffy was preceded in death by her daughter, Joi Miller; her sister, Janet Davis; her nephew, Bill Davis; and Ann Murphy. She is survived by her daughters, Monica Gray (Kevin), of Latrobe; stepgrandson, Alex Gray, of Greensburg; Kelly Downs (Gary), of Latrobe, and Roberta "Bobbie" Fallat (Jeff), of Derry; and her brother, Sam Smith (Elly), of Latrobe. Snuffy loved spending time with the loves of her life and her pride and joy in her grandchildren, James Bendel III, of Washington Pa., Justin, and Kaylee and Lacy Fallat, of Derry; and her great-grandson, James Bendel IV, of Washington, Pa. She is also survived by a niece, Teri McLain; and several nephews, Scott Davis, and Kevin, David and Todd Smith. Snuffy had a kind and caring heart, always bringing a smile or laugh to those she knew. She was a creative soul with special talents in crocheting, embroidery, sewing and drawing, with her beautiful pieces adorning every room in her home. She will be greatly missed by her family, all the friends she met at the Senior Life Center in Greensburg, and by all those who had the pleasure of knowing what a truly special person she was. The family would like to extend much gratitude to the oncology department at Latrobe Hospital, the Arnold Palmer Pavilion, and the dedicated team of caregivers at Senior Life in Greensburg for the special care she received throughout the duration of her illness, with a special thanks to Gabby, Kathleen, Tracy, Sandy, Meghan, and Christina from Senior Life.

There will be no public visitation, and all services are private, as per Snuffy's wishes. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.

