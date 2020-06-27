Geraldine Anthony, 95, of Mt. Pleasant, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 25, 2020. Most called her Gerry, to dad she was Ger, to four children she was mom, then Gram, Gram Gerry, Penelope and Peach, and was a friend to many. Born June 14, 1925, in Melcroft, she was the daughter of the late David and Jessie Sullenberger Whipkey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Anthony; siblings, Donnie, David, Charles, Maxine, Mary and Sibilla; son-in-law, Dean Gaffney; and a granddaughter, Teresa Weaver. She is the last surviving member of her family. Geraldine was a member of the Middle Presbyterian Church, Mt. Pleasant. Loving to cook, she worked in several kitchens at local clubs throughout her life. Her home kitchen was also always open, you would always be offered food, kindness and hospitality whenever you would stop by. For the past 60 years, she sold Redstone candy at Christmas. Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Janet (Paul) Plummer, Linda Gaffney and Bonny (Duane) Stahl, and a son, Daniel (Kim) Anthony. She is also survived by six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Amber House, Encompass Health Hospice and Dr. Semelka for the wonderful care and support given to her, especially from her roommate Miss Alice Hout. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home with Pastor Linda Synder. Interment will follow in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store