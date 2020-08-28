1/1
Geraldine Brown
1945 - 2020
Geraldine Brown, 75, formerly of Arnold, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Orchard of Saxonburg, where she was a resident for the past three years. She was born Feb. 8, 1945, in New Kensington, to the late Howard and Gertrude (Juare) Johnston. Geraldine lived the past three years in Saxonburg, and prior to that New Kensington and Arnold. She was a customer service operator in the mail order pharmacy department of Thrift Drug. Geraldine was a former member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. She graduated in 1963 from Har Brack High School and studied at Clarion University for three years. Geraldine enjoyed reading and traveling to the casino. Survivors include her children, Christopher D. Brown and Michelle Brown, both of Arnold; grandchildren, Ashley Brown, of Arnold, and Aaron Nowacki, of Tarentum; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Pamela L. (Michael) Goga, of Lower Burrell, and Howard D. Johnston and Karen Davis, of Arnold. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Ann DeFelices. Private blessing services were conducted Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. John B. Lendvai officiating. Burial was in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 28, 2020.
August 27, 2020
To my best friend and sister. May she Rest In Peace.
Pam goga
Sister
