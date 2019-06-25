Geraldine E. "Geri" (Crosco) Piezon, 86, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019, surrounded by her family in Clovis, Calif., at the home of her cousins. She was born Jan. 8, 1933, in Addison, Pa., a daughter of the late Lonnie and Katherine Chidester Crosco. Before moving to Greensburg, Geraldine was an executive secretary for Magnacraft in Chicago, Ill. She enjoyed fishing and going to casinos. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred L. Mitchell; and son-in-law, John Long. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, with whom she resided, Gloria J. Long, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Robert John Lytle, of Greensburg, and Geraldine I. Cerkovnik of Aliso Viejo, Calif.; special cousin, George D. Tressler, of Clovis, Calif.; special friend, James A. Fink, of Greensburg; and several other cousins, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Geri from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Pantalone Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 25, 2019