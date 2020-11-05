1/
Geraldine F. Pezze
1931 - 2020
Geraldine F. (Klanchar) Pezze, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. She was born July 28, 1931, in Herminie, the youngest daughter of the late Anthony and Jennie (Drop) Klanchar. She was a member of St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Geraldine was a devout Catholic, and her unwavering Christian faith was the greatest gift she bestowed upon her children and grandchildren. She led her family by example with kindness and humility, never speaking an unkind word and always saw the best in everyone. She was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting and crocheting and collecting glassware. Gerry was an excellent baker and her homemade fruit pies were her trademark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael; sister, Dorothy Snyder; and brother, Donald Klanchar. Surviving are her devoted husband of 65 years, Santo Pezze; four children, David (Barbara), Thomas (Cynthia), Jennifer (Dr. Joseph) and Daniel; and grandchildren, Philip, Matthew, Caitlin, Natalie, Joanna and Emil. The Mass of Christian Burial at St Agnus Church and interment at North Union Cemetery, Irwin, will be private. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Agnes Church, 11400 St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15642, or Norwin Meals on Wheels, PO Box 80, Irwin, PA 15642. The family wants to thank the staff at Arnold Palmer Cancer Center in Latrobe for the excellent care given to their mother over the past four years, and to Promise Hospice for their comforting assistance in her last days. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
