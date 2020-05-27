Prayers and love to all of Geraldines family. I will miss her smile, her jumping up and dancing and how she always wanted a banana. On Friday we sat with Geraldine and sang Jesus loves me. She squeezed my hand, I will always remember that❤
Jennifer
Activities Newhaven Court
Geraldine (Johnson) Howells, 86, of Scottdale, was born into eternal life at Newhaven Court in Greensburg, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Geraldine was born April 8,1934, in Alverton, the youngest child to the late George Luther and Minerva (Howard) Johnson. She was a 1952 graduate of East Huntingdon High School, was an avid gardener tending to her yard and many flowers, loved to dance, and retired from the glass department at Anchor Hocking Glass Co. in Connellsville after 44 years and 10 months of service. As a woman of faith, she was a former member of Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren and previously attended Center Bethel Church of God in Alverton. Geraldine was predeceased by her parents: her husband, James "Jim" R. Howells (Dec. 12, 1999), whom she married June 3, 1961: sisters, Marqueriete Dillon, Mable Hyskell, Edith Prinkey, and Sylvia Enberg; and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her dear sisters-in-law, Marlene Howells and Gayle Howells, both of Scottdale: nephews, Tim Howells (Cindy) and Bill Prinkey (Sandra Johnson): niece, Linda Neiderhiser (Donald): great-nephews, Bradley Howells, George Dillon Jr., George Gross (Sandra Matthews), and Lawrence Kravice (Alison); and great-nieces, Brianna Howells and Tonya Ripple (Greg) and family. Honoring Geraldine's wishes, all arrangements will be private, with details being entrusted to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC. in Scottdale. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Center Bethel Church of God in Alverton. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Newhaven Court at Lindwood and Bridges Hospice for their care and compassion. To sign guest registry, view online obit or send condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2020.