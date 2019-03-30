Geraldine J. "Gerri" (Seybert) Rock, 76, of Export, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at home with her devoted husband by her side following an extended illness. She was born March 12, 1943, in Saxonburg, and was married to Donald Rock, formerly of Butler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherri Rock Geller, and brothers, Kenny and Melvin Sr. Gerri was the daughter of Frank and Dollie Mae (Aites) Seybert, of Saxonburg. She was a graduate of Knoch High School. Gerri was formerly employed by Dr. Gerald Stubbs, Delmont, as a receptionist. She was a longtime member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont, where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society, an active member of the outreach program, and she also volunteered at the spaghetti dinners for the annual St. John's festivals prior to battling multiple illnesses. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald; daughters, Terri Edmiston and Carrie Izydore; brothers, Ricky and Melvin Jr.; sister, Diane; and a number of nieces and nephews. Gerri was the very proud grandmother of Tyler Edmiston and Kira Edmiston and great-grandmother of Rowan.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. There will also be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, prior to blessing and committal services that will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Father Efren Ambre, of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, officiating. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.

To send online expressions of sympathy or to obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary