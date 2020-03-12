|
Geraldine "Gerry" Jeannette Sabol, 96, of McKeesport, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born March 7, 1924, in Kissimmee, Fla., and was the daughter of the late Samuel Earl and Rose Elizabeth Brownell Kallenbaugh, and the beloved wife of the late Elmer V. Sabol. Her family moved to Glassport, where she graduated from Glassport High School in 1942. She was married to Robert J. Watts Jr. Aug. 1, 1941, in Cumberland, Md., then resided in Glassport until he was drafted into the Army in 1944. He was killed in action Nov. 8, 1944. During World War II, she worked at the Christy Park Plant as a secretary in the engineering department. She then worked as secretary to the president of Firth Sterling in Glassport, where she remained until she married Elmer V. Sabol in 1950. She later served as secretary and treasurer of the family business, Silver Star Vending. They lived in Port Vue, where they raised three children, Stephen W. (Lea Keeney) Sabol, of Port Vue, Rosemary J. (Christopher L. Uziel) Sabol, of McKeesport, and Mark E. (Carol Wagner) Sabol, of West Brownsville. Gerry converted to Catholicism, because of the superb example of faith set by her husband, Elmer. Gerry was very active in the community as a member of the former St. Joseph Parish and its Christian Mothers, the Mon Valley Boat Club Ladies Auxiliary, Port Vue Women's Club, McKeesport Hospital Junior Committee and a Campfire leader. She was also an excellent seamstress. As her children reached high school, she was very active as a volunteer with Divine Redeemer Academy and Serra Catholic High School. She was also a member of Pittsburgh Garden Center and studied horticulture at Phipps Conservatory under Frank Kurta. She was always proud of her yard and the huge variety of plants that she kept beautifully maintained. Gerry moved from Port Vue at the age of 92 to Redstone Highlands in North Huntingdon, and most recently had resided with her daughter, Rosemary, in McKeesport. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Mary and Stephen Sabol; and sisters, Verda Lees Tolbert, Thelma Pullin, Ethel Werner and Earlene Stephen Snyder. She is survived by her children; her daughter-in-law, Cindy (Bernie) Pucka, of Plum Borough; granddaughters, Sarah E. (Jon) Duboy, of White Oak, and Amanda (Jason) Shipley, of Ruffsdale; great-grandchildren, Marek Krol and Ivanka Krol; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and ?nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Gerry spent many years caring for the feral cats that just showed up on her doorstep. She not only took care of them, but found homes for 64 kittens over the years, and provided vet care along with spay and neuter. We are asking that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be sent to the Homeless Cat Management Team at 207 Allegheny St., Tarentum, PA 15084, or Frankie's Friend Cat Rescue, 730 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Special thanks to Letha Nakutis, her loving friend and caregiver, and the staff from Three Rivers Hospice. Family and friends will gather from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, and again Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 8:30 to 9:00 a.m., at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael Church in Elizabeth. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.