Geraldine L. Turin, 87, of Southwest Greensburg, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her home. She was born May 6, 1932, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Kenneth Earl and Regina (Palmer) Craig. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Southwest Greensburg. She was a graduate of Ligonier High School in 1951 and Latrobe Hospital Nursing School in 1954. Geraldine was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for many years, a member of the church choir, bowling league at Hillview Lanes, Southwest Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and PTA at Welty Street School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Turin, Dec. 31, 2013; her son, Kevin Turin; and her brothers, Kenneth Robert Craig, Duane "Skeeter" Craig and infant Lawrence Craig. She is survived by her children, Regina Vorhauer (Allan), of Summerhill, Fred Turin (Lauren), of Baldwin, Karen Quenzler (Ronald), of Greensburg, Randall Turin (Linda), of Greensburg, and Robert Turin, of Southwest Greensburg; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Audrey Boyd (George "Herk" West) and Elizabeth "Betty" Roberts, all of Waterford; a dear family friend, Michele Elliott, of Penn Township; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Olivia E. Graham officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 716 Foster St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or Trinity United Methodist Church, 210 W. Fourth St., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 25 to July 26, 2019