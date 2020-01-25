|
Geraldine Marie Ference, 83, of White Oak, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. She was born March 21, 1936, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late George and Marie (Rodman) Kremp. Geraldine was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, North Huntingdon, and the Christian Mothers. She was a retired personnel manager at the K-Mart in North Versailles. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gerald Ference; sons, Randal J. (Beverly) Ference, of North Huntingdon, and Timothy G. (Susan) Ference, of North Versailles; daughter, Linda M. (Richard) Pavlovic, of McKeesport; daughter-in-law, Susan Ference, of Manor; grandchildren, Kelly Lindke, Jeffrey Ference, Randal Ference Jr., Tim Ference, Robyn Ference, Lacey Shurtz, Derek Pavlovic, Ryan Pavlovic, Stephanie Pavlovic, Dean Ference and Joseph Ference; great-grandchildren, Jaydon Anderson, Jayden Cook, Emma Lindke, Colton Ference, Amiah Ference, Molly Pavlovic, Conner Ference, Nylah Collins and Alyanna Tomino, Sylvia Tomino and Jack Tomino; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Dean J. Ference.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in St. Agnes Catholic Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow at the Coulter Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 25, 2020