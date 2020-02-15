|
|
Geraldine M. (Tranquillo) Leiden, born July 13, 1935, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at home, with her sister Louise by her side. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry R. Leiden; father, Amedeo Tranquillo; mother, Theresa (Gigliotti) Tranquillo; and siblings, Rose Gaultiere (Frank), Virginia Rapone (Paul), Gemma Yarnish (John), Matilda Duke (Charles) and Victor F. Tranquillo (Patricia); and sister-in- law, Rose Ann (Roberts) Tranquillo. She is survived by her sister, Louise Tranquillo, and brother, Alfred Tranquillo (Sylvia), and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Geraldine "Gerri" graduated from Altoona Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1956, and went on to enjoy a distinguished career in nursing and caring for others. Gerri was employed as a registered nurse at Altoona Mercy Hospital and Johnstown Mercy/Conemaugh Hospital for several years, retiring in 1995. Although formally "retired", Gerri continued her kindhearted ways by tending to the needs of many elderly friends and neighbors throughout the Ligonier community. She was well known and respected as a compassionate nurse and selfless person. Gerri was a parishioner and choir member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ligonier, and a past parishioner and choir member of Our Lady of the Alleghenies Catholic Church, Lilly. Special thanks to the professional staff of Bethlen Home Health and Hospice, as well as Gerri's friends and caregivers, Patti Marsh and the family of Elaine Trzeciak. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at MATTHEW R. DECORT FUNERAL HOME, Portage. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Our Lady of the Alleghenies Catholic Church, Lilly, Father Matthew Reese, celebrant. Memorial contributions in Gerri's memory may be made to Bethlen Home Health and Hospice, 327 W. Vincent St., Ligonier, PA 15658, or Lilly Coal Miner's Memorial Park, Maintenance Care Fund, 417 Cleveland St., Lilly, PA 15938.