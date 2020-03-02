|
Geraldine M. "Gerrie" Novak McCabe, 93, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at AHN Forbes Hospital. She was born Aug. 12, 1926, in Munhall and was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Haky) Novak. Gerrie was once employed in the cafeteria at Norwin Senior High School. She was a 60-year member of St. Agnes Church of North Huntingdon and the church's Emerald Club, the Resurrection Choir, the Altar Rosary Society and the Confraternity of Christian Mothers. She was also a member of AARP No. 3221, of North Huntingdon, and Branch 42 of the Ladies Pennsylvania Slovak Union. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William T. McCabe; a son-in-law, Edward Carnathan; and a brother, Richard Novak. Surviving are four children, Janice Carnathan, of Carlsbad, N.M., Barbara Smith and her husband, Doug, of North Huntingdon, William J. McCabe and his wife, Cindy, of North Huntingdon, and Timothy McCabe and his wife, Amy, of North Huntingdon; 10 grandchildren, Edward Carnathan, Amy Calderon (Jerry), Matthew Carnathan (Brooke), Kari Oldenburg (Lance), Jody Ducote (Allen), Kimberly DeMarines (Matt), Sean McCabe (Lauryn), Katey McCabe, and William and Timothy McCabe; and 16 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will take place at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Agnes Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Agnes Church Social Hall Building Fund, 11400 St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.