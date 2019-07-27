Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Geraldine Masciantonio
Geraldine Masciantonio


1933 - 01
Geraldine Masciantonio Obituary
Geraldine "Gerry" Amour Masciantonio, 86, of Murrysville, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Willam Penn Care Center, Jeannette. She was born Jan. 26, 1933, in Hutchison, Pa., a daughter of the late John W. and Gertrude Baker Armour. She was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Monroeville. She was a graduate of the former Penn Township High School and the West Penn School of Nursing. Gerry loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Eileen Loughner; and two brothers, James and John Amour. Gerry is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Dominic D. Masciantonio, of Murrysville; three daughters, Andrea Campbell (Robert), of Monroeville, Terri Welch (Bill), of Murrysville, and Marti Barcelos (Ron), of Simsbury, Conn.; a son, Vince Masciantonio, of Charlotte, N.C.; five grandchildren, Nicole Rossi, Jaclyn Beresford, Tony Welch, and Michael and Chris Barcelos; three great-grandchildren, Cosette Barcelos, and Audra and Emma Beresford; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Monroeville, with Father Albert Zapf as celebrant. EVERYONE PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery, Monroeville.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 27 to July 28, 2019
