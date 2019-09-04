Home

POWERED BY

Services
William O Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
(412) 372-4030
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine R. Beck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine R. Beck Obituary
Geraldine Rita (Trinkley) Beck, 95, formerly of Pitcairn, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late James B. Beck Jr. and sister of Frank Trinkley and her late siblings James, Roy, Patrick, Kenneth, Richard, Ralph, Samuel, Raymond, Ethel, Genevieve, Velma, Jerry, Russell, Ruth, Wick, Harry and Verna. She is also survived by special niece and nephew and caregivers Dianne and Larry Bugosh. Also a thank you to Waldens View and Anova Hospice for their care of Geraldine.
There will be no visitation. Arrangements are entrusted to WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., Pitcairn.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now