Geraldine Rita (Trinkley) Beck, 95, formerly of Pitcairn, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late James B. Beck Jr. and sister of Frank Trinkley and her late siblings James, Roy, Patrick, Kenneth, Richard, Ralph, Samuel, Raymond, Ethel, Genevieve, Velma, Jerry, Russell, Ruth, Wick, Harry and Verna. She is also survived by special niece and nephew and caregivers Dianne and Larry Bugosh. Also a thank you to Waldens View and Anova Hospice for their care of Geraldine.
There will be no visitation. Arrangements are entrusted to WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., Pitcairn.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 4, 2019