Geraldine R. Rothwell, 92, of Herminie, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born Nov. 30, 1927, in Sewickley Township and was the daughter of the late Peter and M. Eva (Couchenour) Rizzi. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, A. Dean Rothwell, in 1987; daughter, Barbara Shoaf; granddaughter, Chrissy McCabe; two sisters, Jane Fawcett and Betty Rizzi; and her brother, Allen Rizzi and his wife Virginia Rizzi. Prior to her retirement, Gerry was an assembly line worker for International Paper Co. in Yukon for 18 years. She was a life member of Herminie United Methodist Church, the Quilters and the Friendly Circle Bible Class. She was an avid reader and especially loved quilting and doing crossword puzzles. Gerry is survived by her daughter, Linda (Tom) Williams, of Herminie, with whom she resided; her son, Frank Rothwell, of Missouri; son-in-law, Kenneth Shoaf, of West Newton; two grandsons, Randy (Patti) Shoaf and William McCabe; great-grandchildren, Samantha and Dustin Shoaf; a brother, Clarence (Helen) Rizzi, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Gerry will be dearly missed by her family and dear friends. Visitation, which will be private for the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, will be held at JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A private funeral service will be held Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Randy Landman officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. For everyone's protection, please abide by the state's directives that masks are to be worn and social distancing be maintained. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Herminie United Methodist Church, 3365 Pike St., Herminie, PA 15637, in memory of Gerry. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.