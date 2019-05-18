Home

Curran Funeral Home
701 Salt Street
Saltsburg, PA 15681
(724) 639-3911
Geraldine Rearick


Geraldine Rearick Obituary
Geraldine "Geri" (Gabrielson) Rearick, 84, of Avonmore, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Born May 6, 1935, in Saltsburg, she was a daughter of the late William Gorman Gabrielson and Myra Belle (Cypher) Gabrielson. Geri was a graduate of Saltsburg High School and has lived in Avonmore since the early 70's. She worked as a cook at the former Kiski Valley Inn and the Lone Star Inn in Avonmore. Geri was also employed as a housekeeper at National Roll. She loved watching Jeopardy, and was an excellent cook and baker. Geri claimed she made the best pepperoni rolls. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Eugene Rearick, who passed away June 29, 1996; and a brother, James Gabrielson. Geri is survived by her daughter, Jamie L. (Marty) Varsafsky, of Jeannette; son, Douglas W. Rearick, of Avonmore; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Jessica) Hazlett, of Penn, Pa., Garrett (Marysa) Hazlett, of Greensburg, and Angela (Adam) Thomas, of North Huntingdon; great-grandchildren, Quintin, Nolan, Rylee, Graham and Logan; sisters, Rose Adams, of Saltsburg, Ronna (Ken) Carter, of Spotsylvania, Va., and Darlene Murray, of Charleston, S.C.; brothers, Charles (Ivonne) Gabrielson, of Abbottstown, Pa., Robert, David and Michael Gabrielson, all of Saltsburg; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery, Avonmore.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 18, 2019
