Geraldine Ruff
1928 - 2020
Geraldine "Gerry" Ruff, 91, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born Nov. 2, 1928, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Russell and Romayne Appleby Chadwick. She was a member of Life Spring Christian Church, Greensburg. Gerry was a Christian woman with high standards and morals. She enjoyed homemaking and baking for others. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Glenn O. Ruff, and four siblings, Russell Chadwick, Nancy Schricker, Shirley Bengel and Richard Chadwick. She is survived by a son, Glenn T. (Cindy Schrock) Ruff, of Jeannette; two daughters, Carol (Kevin) Keating, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, and Susan (Mark) Keegan, of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Glenn H. Ruff, Gregory Ruff, Michael Keating, Steven Keating, Brittany Keating, Brian Keegan and Chris Keegan; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Both family and friends are welcome to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. The funeral service and interment will be private. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248341421
