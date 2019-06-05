Geraldine Gross Varnell, of Stahlstown, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home. She was born March 19, 1942, in Duquesne, a daughter of the late Stanley F. and Ethel B. Gross. Prior to retirement, Gerry was an airline stewardess and a private secretary at Tenneco in Wahington, D.C. She studied in England, France and Italy, and made a career selling wine. She was a member of the Chaine des Rotisseurs, Master Lady of the Vine and The Order of the Knights of the Vine. She was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church, was involved in many other community organizations and loved to travel the world. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Varnell; and a brother, Walter Daniel Gross. She is survived by her three brothers, Stanley R. (Carol) Gross, of Stahlstown, William Richard (June) Gross, of Stahlstown, and James (Patti) Gross, of Stow, Ohio; a sister, Kathleen Rega, of Mt. Pleasant; and 10 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Bethel Lutheran Church, 647 Bethel Church Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, followed by a luncheon in the church fellowship hall. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.

Gerry's family would like to thank everyone who cared for her, especially Becky, Alice, Tina, Peggy and Angela. Memorial contributions in Gerry's name may be made to the Humane Society of Somerset County, 204 Whitetail Road, Somerset, PA 15501, Action for Animals Humane Society, 386 PA-217, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 E. 42nd St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017.