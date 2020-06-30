Geraldine Vennebush
1939 - 2020-06-28
Geraldine "Gerry" Vennebush, 81, of North Huntingdon, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born June 11, 1939, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late George William and Mary (Uhrin) Matthias. Prior to her retirement, Gerry was a secretary for Bettis, did secretarial work and was parish cook for St. Clemens Church. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and Christian Mothers and was a great mother and wonderful wife. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Vennebush Sr.; and brothers, William, James and George Matthias. She is survived by her son, James Vennebush Jr.; daughters, Theresa Caffardi and her husband, Ben, and Carol Mient; and grandchildren, Christopher and his wife, Brittny Mient, Timothy Mient and Benjamin Caffardi. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Interment will be private in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
