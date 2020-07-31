1/1
Geraldine Vukelich
1940 - 2020
Geraldine "Gerri" Vukelich, of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Russellton, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her residence. She was born Feb. 10, 1940, in New Kensington, the daughter of the late Walter and Ann Shustic. Gerri was a graduate of West Deer High School, class of 1958 and Duquesne University, class of 1962. She became a pharmacist and was part of the pharmacy department at Meadville Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital before her retirement. Gerri was a member of Virginia Beach Methodist Church. She is survived by her sister, Marsha (Jim) Sankovich; sister in-law, Ruth (Marco) Vukelich; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband, David Vukelich. Upon Gerri's request, a private visitation and services will be held at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, David, in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
