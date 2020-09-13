Geraldine W. McLaughlin, 86, of Irwin, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at home. She was born Nov. 20, 1933, in Brookville, Ind., a daughter of the late William and Jean (Mulverhill) Walker, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. McLaughlin; a sister; and two brothers. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. Surviving are her children, Kelly McLaughlin, of Irwin, Paul R. (Gina) McLaughlin Jr., of Tarentum, Carol (Rich) Davis, of Jeannette, and Peggy (Jay) Juliane, of Claridge; her grandchildren, Katie Sofaly (Willie), Donnie Sofaly, Paul Sofaly, Bailee Wojnar, Samantha (Harrison) Foster, Shannon Davis and Anthony Juliane; her great-grandson, Mason, and a grandchild on the way; siblings, Mary Lou Weixler and Donald Walker, both of Louisville, Ky.; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Immaculate Conception Church, with interment following in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Good googa mooga, she lived a good life as a mother, grandmother, and friend. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
.