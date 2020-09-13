1/1
Geraldine W. McLaughlin
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine W. McLaughlin, 86, of Irwin, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at home. She was born Nov. 20, 1933, in Brookville, Ind., a daughter of the late William and Jean (Mulverhill) Walker, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. McLaughlin; a sister; and two brothers. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. Surviving are her children, Kelly McLaughlin, of Irwin, Paul R. (Gina) McLaughlin Jr., of Tarentum, Carol (Rich) Davis, of Jeannette, and Peggy (Jay) Juliane, of Claridge; her grandchildren, Katie Sofaly (Willie), Donnie Sofaly, Paul Sofaly, Bailee Wojnar, Samantha (Harrison) Foster, Shannon Davis and Anthony Juliane; her great-grandson, Mason, and a grandchild on the way; siblings, Mary Lou Weixler and Donald Walker, both of Louisville, Ky.; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Immaculate Conception Church, with interment following in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Good googa mooga, she lived a good life as a mother, grandmother, and friend. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Interment
Immaculate Conception Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved