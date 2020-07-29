1/1
Geraldine Walthour
1948 - 2020
Geraldine "Jeri" Walthour, 72, of Derry Township, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. She was born July 12, 1948, in Baltimore, Md., and was a daughter of the late Willie and Ann (Falls) Lawhorn. Prior to retirement, Jeri worked for RKM&S as a bookkeeper and accountant. She loved her grandchildren and "putting up with her husband." Besides her parents, Jeri was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Douglas and Rickie. Jeri is survived by her husband of 35 years, Rick C. Walthour, of Derry Township; one daughter, Dawn D. Piekarski and husband Jeff, of Simpsonville, S.C.; one brother, Phil Lawhorn; two sisters, Paulette Ottey and Susie Gravel; three grandchildren, Jake, Tanner and Jonathan Piekarski; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family has entrusted MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331, with the funeral arrangements. Funeral services will be private for the family due to covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home Inc
529 N Chestnut St
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-8331
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 30, 2020
I am so sorry Mr. Waltour, aka. Rick. She was a great neighbor and a lovely person. Our sincere condolences.
Amy Hildebrand
Friend
July 30, 2020
Rick, I am saddened to have learned of your loss. Please accept my condolences.
Dick Zappa
richard zappa
Friend
July 30, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathies to you and your family. Rick RIP Jeri.
Mark & Debby Zello
July 29, 2020
Thinking of you, Rick! I am so sorry for your loss!

Mary Beth Allison
July 29, 2020
Dear Rick,
Such sad news, Armand and I send you and your family our deepest condolences. RIP Jeri
Armand & Mary Razza
Friend
July 29, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Stroke Association
