Geraldine "Jeri" Walthour, 72, of Derry Township, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. She was born July 12, 1948, in Baltimore, Md., and was a daughter of the late Willie and Ann (Falls) Lawhorn. Prior to retirement, Jeri worked for RKM&S as a bookkeeper and accountant. She loved her grandchildren and "putting up with her husband." Besides her parents, Jeri was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Douglas and Rickie. Jeri is survived by her husband of 35 years, Rick C. Walthour, of Derry Township; one daughter, Dawn D. Piekarski and husband Jeff, of Simpsonville, S.C.; one brother, Phil Lawhorn; two sisters, Paulette Ottey and Susie Gravel; three grandchildren, Jake, Tanner and Jonathan Piekarski; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family has entrusted MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331, with the funeral arrangements. Funeral services will be private for the family due to covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com
.