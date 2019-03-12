Gerard A. "Jerry" Fiano, 61, of Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township), died Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital. He was born Jan. 8, 1958, in Greensburg, a son of the late Michael and Mary Brunetti Fiano. Jerry was a 1975 graduate of Connellsville Area High School and a graduate of the University of Dayton. He was currently employed at Cenveo, formerly Williamhouse. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Lane Fiano; his daughter, Kasie Schaar and her husband Dan, of Latrobe; two brothers, Christopher Fiano and his wife Jane, of Connellsville, and Jeff Fiano, of Connellsville; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, Jack and Betty Henry Lane.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Julius Capongpongan officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

